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WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 18:07
37,655 Euro
+1,51 % +0,560
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,66537,71018:09
37,67537,70518:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 17:46 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Novo Nordisk A/S: IT Security incident at Novo Nordisk

Bagsværd, Denmark, 11 June 2026 - Novo Nordisk A/S has identified an IT security incident involving unauthorised access to a limited number of internal IT systems. Upon learning of the incident, we launched an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts, and we are in contact with the relevant authorities.

As part of our response, multiple security measures have been taken, including temporarily taking certain internal IT systems offline to protect our environment. We are working to bring the affected systems back online in a controlled and safe manner; however, we acknowledge this process takes time.

Our core business operations are not impacted and remain up and running.

While our investigation and response are ongoing, we have discovered that certain non-public data, including personal data, were copied externally without authorisation. We are informing the impacted parties as appropriate.

Protecting the security and integrity of our systems and delivering reliable products and support to patients remain our highest priorities.

For more information about this incident, including privacy notifications, go to novonordisk.com.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk Investors:
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com

Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com

Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Attachment

  • PR261106-IT-incident

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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