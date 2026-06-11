Join Gero Ferges, CEO of A.H.T. Syngas Technology, on turning volatile energy into profit. Decades of experience convert biomass & residues into syngas via patented twin-fire gasification - handling wood, sewage sludge, RDF. No food crops, only waste. Revenue from equipment sales plus a shift to contracting as an independent power producer delivering clean heat, electricity, hydrogen. Lighthouse project: German facility saves €600k/year in gas costs on €1.6M investment, cutting 1,500t CO2. Standardized biomass power plant: 2MW electricity (€4M/year revenue on €8M investment). New hydrogen unit (patented): 210kg H2/hour from 1.7t biomass, eligible for €15/kg GHG certificates in Germany. Strong pipeline in Poland & Germany, management holds 40% of shares, profit margins set to rise from 10% to 18% via long-term contracts. A.H.T. is an impact investment for a decentralized, circular energy future.