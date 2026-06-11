

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) on Thursday presented new subgroup data from the Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial showing that epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) delivered consistent efficacy and a manageable safety profile across multiple patient subgroups with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.



The post-hoc analysis evaluated outcomes across clinically relevant subgroups, including patients with different Follicular Lymphoma International Prognostic Index (FLIPI) scores, progression of disease within 24 months of frontline treatment (POD24), and varying levels of patient fitness.



The analysis showed progression-free survival benefits consistently favored the epcoritamab combination, with hazard ratios below 0.3 across all major subgroups, indicating a substantially lower risk of disease progression or death compared with R2 alone.



Overall response rates and complete response rates were also higher with epcoritamab plus R2. Among patients with FLIPI scores of 0-2, overall response rates reached 96.5% compared with 84.8% for R2 alone, while complete response rates were 86.6% versus 62.1%. In higher-risk patients with FLIPI scores of 3-5, complete response rates were 77.0% compared with 35.4% for R2 alone.



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