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WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 19:39
206,85 Euro
+0,32 % +0,65
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Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
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AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
207,15207,3019:42
207,15207,2019:42
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 19:26 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SKIL Announces Amazon Prime Day Savings on Power Tools, Lawn Mowers and DIY Essentials

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / SKIL is helping DIYers take on projects around the house, in the workshop and across the yard for less with limited-time Amazon Prime Day deals, available June 23-26, on select power tools, lawn mowers and project essentials.

More than 35 SKIL products will be available at special prices during Amazon Prime Day, including power tools, lawn mowers, laser levels and other DIY essentials. Deals start as low as $25.99, with savings of up to $170 on select products.

"Whether you're taking on your next build, tackling repairs around the house or keeping the yard in shape, the right tools help make every project easier," said Craig Hanba, vice president, SKIL business segment. "These limited-time deals give DIYers a great opportunity to add the reliable performance and innovation of SKIL tools to their garage, shed, workshop or backyard."

Featured SKIL Amazon Prime Day deals include:

  • SKIL PWR CORE 40 20 In. Brushless Push Mower
    Sale Price of $229.99 or $100 off based on Amazon's MSRP of $329.99.
    Designed for convenient cordless lawn care, this mower delivers gas-like power and runtime to help homeowners tackle small- to medium-sized yards with ease.

  • SKIL PWR CORE 40 20 In. Self-Propelled Brushless Mower
    Sale Price of $309.99 or $130 off based on Amazon's MSRP of $439.99.
    Featuring self-propelled assistance and powerful brushless performance, this mower helps users cover more ground comfortably while maintaining a clean, consistent cut.

  • SKIL PWR CORE 20 Brushless Flip Drill
    Sale Price of $74.99 or $35 off based on Amazon's MSRP of $109.99.
    With a dual-chuck design that keeps two bits ready at once, this innovative drill helps users switch between drilling and driving without stopping to change bits.

  • SKIL 12V/20V 7-In. Misting Fan
    Sale Price of $84.99 or $25 off based on Amazon's MSRP of $109.99.
    Combining cordless portability with integrated misting capability, this fan helps users stay cool while working in the garage, backyard or on outdoor projects.

  • SKIL 12V/20V Power Scrubber
    Sale Price of $84.99 or $25 off based on Amazon's MSRP of $109.99.
    Built to help tackle tough cleaning jobs, this cordless scrubber makes it easier to clean patios, outdoor furniture, bathrooms and other surfaces with less effort.

  • SKIL PWR CORE 20 Brushless 6-1/2 In. Circular Saw Kit
    Sale Price of $74.99 or $35 off based on Amazon's MSRP of $109.99.
    Designed for fast, accurate cuts, this cordless circular saw delivers brushless power and portability to help DIYers tackle framing, sheet goods and home improvement projects with confidence.

  • SKIL PWR CORE 20 Brushless 18GA Brad Nailer Kit
    Sale Price of $159.99 or $60 off based on Amazon's MSRP of $219.99.
    Ideal for trim work, molding and finish carpentry projects, this cordless brad nailer helps users drive nails quickly and consistently without the need for a compressor or hose.

  • SKIL Self-Leveling 360-Degree Green Cross Line Laser with Tripod
    Sale Price of $99.99 or $60 off based on Amazon's MSRP of $159.99.
    Casts bright, 360-degree level lines to help simplify layout, alignment and installation projects.

  • SKIL Brushless 20V 1/2 In. Drill Driver Kit Including 2.0Ah Battery and Charger
    Sale Price of $49.99 or $40 off based on Amazon's MSRP of $89.99.
    A go-to cordless drill driver kit for everyday fastening, drilling and household projects.

Deals are available June 23-26 during Amazon Prime Day, while supplies last. To shop the deals, visit the SKIL Amazon Store.

Product photography is available for editorial use here.

# # #

About SKIL
As the inventor of the handheld circular saw, SKIL has been building innovative products for over 100 years. With easy-to-use tools and smart technology, SKIL gives you the power to take on anything. For more information, visit skil.com.

PR Contact: Matt Parry, 315-413-4318; mparry@mower.com

SOURCE: SKIL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/skil-announces-amazon-prime-day-savings-on-power-tools-lawn-mowers-and-1176107

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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