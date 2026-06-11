

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers at the University of Cambridge have achieved a major milestone in vaccine development by successfully testing an artificial intelligence (AI)-designed universal coronavirus vaccine in humans for the first time. Early results show that the vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and capable of generating immune responses against a broad range of coronaviruses.



The experimental vaccine was developed by scientists in partnership with DIOSynVax (DVX) Ltd, a biotechnology company spun out from the university. In a Phase 1 clinical trial involving 39 healthy volunteers, the vaccine caused no serious side effects, providing an encouraging first step toward broader coronavirus protection.



Unlike conventional vaccines, which are typically designed to target a specific virus strain, the new vaccine aims to protect against multiple members of the Sarbeco virus family. This group includes SARS-CoV-2, SARS virus, and several related bat coronaviruses that could potentially infect humans in the future.



'If we can develop and clinically advance this new class of vaccines before a virus outbreak begins, millions of lives could be saved, lockdowns avoided and the economy preserved,' said Professor Saul Faust from the University of Southampton, the trial's chief investigator.



Published in the Journal of Infection, the study also marked the first time a vaccine created entirely through computer-based design has been tested in people. Scientists used AI and machine learning to develop what they describe as a 'super-antigen,' the active component of the vaccine that trains the immune system to recognize and fight infection.



To create the vaccine, the AI system analyzed genetic data from Sarbeco viruses collected through surveillance programs around the world. Instead of focusing on one virus, it identified common features shared across the entire virus family and combined them into a single vaccine target. Researchers believe that the same AI-driven strategy could eventually be used to develop broader vaccines against other dangerous virus families, including influenza and Ebola.



While the results are promising, the vaccine is still in the early stages of development. A larger Phase 2 clinical trial is planned to assess immune responses in a more diverse group of participants and to determine whether the vaccine can provide strong, long-lasting protection against a wide range of coronaviruses.



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