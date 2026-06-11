First Canadian Graphite Inc: First Canadian Graphite to Present at Planet MicroCap

CEO John LaGourgue and CFO Scott Kelly to Engage with Investors Through Live Webcast, 1-on-1 Meetings, and YouTube Interview

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) ("FC Graphite" or the "Company") announced its participation in the upcoming Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026. First Canadian Graphite Chief Executive Officer John LaGourgue will deliver a company presentation on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 8:00 AM PST at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel,and will host a Q&A session immediately following. Chief Financial Officer Scott Kelly will also be representing the Company at the event. The executive team will conduct in-person 1-on-1 meetings with investors and stakeholders throughout the conference. Additionally,LaGourgue will participate in a featured CEO interview, which will be broadcast on the Planet MicroCap YouTube channel.

To access the live presentation, use the following link: https://shorturl.at/TTOgH

About Planet MicroCap

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About First Canadian Graphite inc.

First Canadian Graphite Inc. is engaged in the exploration of critical minerals and is committed to advancing its Lac Guéret South high-grade graphite property to support applications in energy transition and advanced technologies.

The Lac Guéret South project, formerly known as the Berkwood Project, borders Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan graphite project in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau, in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu. Lac Guéret South features surface-exposed graphite and a NI 43-101 resource at Zone 1 containing: 1.76 million tonnes indicated at 17% Cg and 1.53 million tonnes inferred at 16.4% Cg (NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate). The property also features several other zones with surface graphite samples, offering strong exploration potential. In early 2026, the Company increased its land holdings to 167 km², establishing one of the most extensive claim portfolios within the Lac Guéret Graphite District. With substantial exploration opportunities remaining and total investments exceeding $10 million, First Canadian Graphite is actively engaged in expanding its resources and advancing toward the completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company possesses sufficient funding to further advance this project throughout 2026.

Pessamit Innu First Nation Engagement

First Canadian Graphite formally acknowledges that the Lac Guéret South Project is situated within the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu First Nation. The Company remains dedicated to cultivating respectful, transparent, and cooperative relationships with local Indigenous communities at every stage of the project's development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

First Canadian Graphite Inc.

SIGNED: "John LaGourgue"

John LaGourgue, CEO & Director

For more information, contact:

info@FCGraphite.com

(604) 838-3376

https://firstcanadiangraphite.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-canadian-graphite-to-present-at-planet-microcap-1175936