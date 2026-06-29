First Canadian Graphite Inc: First Canadian Graphite Mobilizes Field Crews to Lac Guéret South - Targeting New Kilometre-Scale Anomaly and High-Grade Zones

Active Exploration Underway on Zone 13 (New Conductor), Zone 1, Zone 4, and Zone 6 (High-Grade Graphite)

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) ("FC graphite" or the "Company") is please to announce that that field exploration activities have commenced at its flagship Lac Guéret South Project in Québec's Côte-Nord region. A strong technical team is now on the ground executing the 2026 program, with immediate focus on high-priority targets identified in the recent airborne EM and magnetic survey.

Field crews have mobilized to explore Zone 13, a newly identified kilometre-scale electromagnetic anomaly as well as Zone 1, Zone 4 and Zone 6, the latter of which has returned high-grade graphite intercepts in previous drilling. This aggressive surface campaign follows the Company's June 16, 2026 announcement outlining the two-phase program and builds directly on the highly encouraging heliborne geophysical results that highlighted multiple untested and partially tested conductors across the large land package.

"We are excited to have our team in the field and advancing our most promising targets," said John LaGourgue, FC graphite's CEO. "Zone 13 represents a compelling new discovery opportunity with significant scale potential, while Zones 1, 4 and 6 allow us to build on known high-grade graphite mineralization. The data and samples collected in the coming weeks will refine our understanding of these systems and fast-track the selection of drill targets for our planned 2026 fall diamond drilling campaign. This is a pivotal step in unlocking the district-scale potential of Lac Guéret South in a tier-one jurisdiction."

Program Highlights and Next Steps:

Beep Mat ground-truthing, prospecting, and geological mapping to delineate surface expressions of the EM conductors.

Systematic grab sampling and structural analysis to evaluate graphite grades, widths, and orientations.

Priority advancement of the highest-potential zones to be mechanically stripped and channel sampled later in the fall during rig mobilization to optimized drill hole locations.

Results from this work will directly inform a maiden or expanded resource drilling program scheduled for late fall 2026.

The Lac Guéret South Project (formerly Berkwood) covers a substantial land position in the Manicouagan region, strategically located near the world-class Uatnan (formerly known as Lac Guéret) graphite deposit. Graphite remains a critical mineral essential for the energy transition, with strong demand drivers in battery anode materials and North American supply chain security.

Corporate

FC graphite also announces the launch of its newly redesigned and rebranded website. Investors can access the latest Company information, stock quote, insider filings, project updates, and news at www.fcgraphite.com. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for IR alerts and join the mailing list to stay informed on exploration progress and corporate developments.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Antoine Fournier, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for FC graphite and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About FC graphite

FC graphite is engaged in the exploration of critical minerals and is committed to advancing its Lac Guéret South high-grade graphite property to support applications in energy transition and advanced technologies.

The Lac Guéret South Project, formerly known as the Berkwood Project, borders Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan graphite project in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau, in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu. Lac Guéret South features surface-exposed graphite and a historical NI 43-101 compliant resource at Zone 1 containing: 1.76 million tonnes indicated at 17% Cg and 1.53 million tonnes inferred at 16.4% Cg (NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate). The property also features several other zones with surface graphite samples, offering strong exploration potential. In early 2026, the Company increased its land holdings to 167 km², establishing one of the most extensive claim portfolios within the Lac Guéret Graphite District. With substantial exploration opportunities remaining and total investments exceeding $10 million, FCI is actively engaged in expanding its resources and advancing toward the completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company possesses sufficient funding to further advance this project throughout 2026.

Pessamit Innu First Nation Engagement

FC graphite formally acknowledges that the Lac Guéret South Project is situated within the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu First Nation. The Company remains dedicated to cultivating respectful, transparent, and cooperative relationships with local Indigenous communities at every stage of the project's development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

First Canadian Graphite Inc.

Signed: "John LaGourgue"

John LaGourgue, CEO & Director

For more information, contact:

info@FCGraphite.com

(604) 838-3376

https://firstcanadiangraphite.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-canadian-graphite-mobilizes-field-crews-to-lac-gu%c3%a9ret-south-targeting-new-k-1182914