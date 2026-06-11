BlackBerry to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2026

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on June 25, 2026, at 10:00 am ET. Shareholders can access the live audio webcast and voting platform at meetnow.global/MJSLNAS.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may vote at the AGM. Non-registered or beneficial shareholders who wish to vote must appoint themselves as proxyholder by submitting a form of proxy and registering online at www.computershare.com/BlackBerry with Computershare Investor Services by 10:00 am ET on June 23, 2026.

If you are not a registered shareholder with a control number or have not appointed yourself a proxy before the meeting, you will not be able to vote. You may still attend the meeting as a guest.

For more information, including a user guide on how to join the AGM as a shareholder or guest, visit www.envisionreports.com/BlackBerry2026.

A replay of the AGM will be available at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

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About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@blackberry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-to-hold-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-june-25-2026-1174932