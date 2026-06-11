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WKN: 874315 | ISIN: US0123481089 | Ticker-Symbol: AII
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 21:55
60,50 Euro
+4,31 % +2,50
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,5062,5022:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP60,50+4,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.