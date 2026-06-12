UraniumX Discovery Corp.: UraniumX Closes Oversubscribed Flow-Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / UraniumX Discovery Corp. (CSE:STMN)(OTCQB:STMXF)(FSE:Q7S) (the "Company" or "UraniumX") announces that, further to its news release dated June 4, 2026, the Company has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement by issuing 4,666,667 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $700,000.05 (the "Offering").

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" within the meaning of subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the subscribers in an amount not less than the subscription price of the FT Shares, with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026 and to incur such expenses on or before December 31, 2027.

Proceeds from the Offering will fund the Company's ongoing diamond drill program at the Murphy Lake Uranium Property.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of an aggregate of $49,000 and issued an aggregate of 326,666 finder's warrants to two finders. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for two years at an exercise price of $0.175 per finder's warrant. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About UraniumX Discovery Corp.

UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian-based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing uranium properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of Canada's most active uranium districts. The Company's flagship Murphy Lake Uranium Property is located in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, where UraniumX is earning up to a 70% interest through an option agreement with F4 Uranium Corp. UraniumX additionally holds 100% interests in the Zoo Bay and NeoCore uranium properties, and is advancing a project generator approach across its broader portfolio by optioning non-core assets while retaining royalties and equity, allowing the Company to concentrate exploration capital on Murphy Lake.

On Behalf of UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Contact:

UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Email: info@uraniumx.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.uraniumx.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, the renunciation of exploration expenses, and the Company's future plans, objectives, and exploration activities.

Forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's inability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, fluctuations in market conditions, volatility in equity and capital markets, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, environmental risks, reliance on key personnel, regulatory approvals, and changes in laws and regulations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UraniumX Discovery Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/uraniumx-closes-oversubscribed-flow-through-private-placement-1176382