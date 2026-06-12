Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Galiano Gold Inc. (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) ("Galiano" or the "Company") announced today that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 11, 2026, were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:
Set the Number of Directors at Eight
The resolution to fix the number of directors at eight was approved.
|Votes for
|% Votes for
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|163,961,029
|99.47
|879,231
|0.53
Election of Directors
The eight nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company.
|Director Name
|Votes for
|% Votes for
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Matt Badylak
|135,581,784
|93.42
|9,556,137
|6.58
|Paul N. Wright
|144,874,455
|99.82
|263,466
|0.18
|Judith Mosely
|135,554,418
|93.40
|9,583,503
|6.60
|Dawn Moss
|143,801,337
|99.08
|1,336,584
|0.92
|Greg Martin
|135,593,957
|93.42
|9,543,964
|6.58
|Moira Smith
|135,469,569
|93.34
|9,668,352
|6.66
|Navin Dyal
|144,234,353
|99.38
|903,568
|0.62
|Lauren Roberts
|144,219,084
|99.37
|918,837
|0.63
Appointment of Auditors - Ernst & Young LLP ("EY")
EY was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY.
|Votes for
|% Votes for
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|164,453,236
|99.77
|387,024
|0.23
The Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
The Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan was approved.
|Votes for
|% Votes for
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|134,451,481
|92.64
|10,686,439
|7.36
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.
|Votes for
|% Votes for
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|135,019,009
|93.03
|10,118,911
|6.97
A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.
About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Kathy Li
Toll-Free (N. America): 1-855-246-7341
Email: info@galianogold.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301242
Source: Galiano Gold Inc.