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WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 21:56
208,40 Euro
+1,07 % +2,20
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Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
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208,15208,5511.06.
208,25208,4511.06.
PR Newswire
12.06.2026 02:06 Uhr
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Bedsure Brings Summer Sleep Solutions to Amazon Prime Day UK

Save on cooling bedding and everyday comfort essentials from 23-26 June.

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading online bedding brand trusted by millions of customers worldwide, is bringing a selection of cooling and comfort-focused bedding essentials to Amazon Prime Day UK, offering savings from 23-26 June.

With warmer weather making restful sleep more challenging, Bedsure's Prime Day collection features lightweight, breathable bedding designed to help sleepers stay cool and comfortable throughout the summer.

Featured Amazon Prime Day offerings include:

  • Bedsure Cooling Blanket - up to 15% off - A lightweight blanket with instant cool-touch fabric and breathable construction for comfortable summer sleep.
  • Bedsure Cooling Comforter - up to 20% off - This Amazon's Choice cooling duvet features dual-sided cool-touch fabric, moisture-wicking performance and OEKO-TEX-certified materials.
  • Bedsure Rayon Derived from Bamboo Duvet Cover Set - up to 20% off - Made from 100% rayon derived from bamboo, this Amazon's Choice set offers breathable, cool-to-the-touch comfort for warmer nights.
  • Bedsure 100% Cotton Muslin Throw Blanket - up to 20% off - A lightweight four-layer muslin throw crafted from 100% cotton for breathable comfort and versatile summer layering.
  • Bedsure GentleSoft Fleece Throw Blanket - up to 33% off - An ultra-soft fleece throw that combines lightweight warmth with cosy everyday comfort.

Prime Day offers will be available from 23-26 June through the Bedsure Amazon UK store, while stocks last.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, "Get Cozy" is more than just a slogan-it is at the core of everything we do. We believe cozy is not only a sensation felt through touch, but a series of everyday experiences that enhance the comfort and beauty of home. Rooted in nearly five decades of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure continues to innovate through continuous improvement, verifiable quality standards, and durable product design-making high-quality cozy living more accessible. We are committed to delivering products that go beyond expectations, improving everyday living experiences, and helping every home truly Get Cozy. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website at bedsurehome.co.uk or the Bedsure Amazon UK Store. Follow @bedsurehome on social media for the latest updates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996210/prime_day_UK.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bedsure-brings-summer-sleep-solutions-to-amazon-prime-day-uk-302795085.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.