

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's spacecraft maker Space Exploration Technologies Corp. or SpaceX confirmed the pricing of its initial public offering or IPO of 555.56 million shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $135.00 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas on Friday, under the ticker symbol 'SPCX.'



The offering is expected to close on June 15, subject to customary closing conditions.



In addition, Texas-based SpaceX has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 83.33 million shares of its Class A common stock at the IPO price.



For the offering, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers.



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