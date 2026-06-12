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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 08:00
0,262 Euro
-1,25 % -0,003
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Fahrzeuge
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2630,27308:00
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PR Newswire
12.06.2026 07:36 Uhr
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GAC Group: AION Officially Launches in the UK, Accelerating Global Expansion and Redefining Smart Mobility in Europe

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 May 2026, GAC Group has officially launched its AION brand in the United Kingdom, a major milestone in its global expansion strategy. Through a strategic partnership with Jameel Motors and a rapidly expanding local dealer network, GAC brings its green mobility commitment to the UK.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Long-Term Commitment

The recent launch event at AION Auto UK's new flagship dealership in Slough brought together senior leadership from GAC Group, Jameel Motors, and strategic retail partners, underscoring the importance of the UK market in GAC's European roadmap.

This shared trust provides a solid foundation for long-term growth. Moving forward, GAC is committed to a highly localized approach, empowering UK teams with top-tier resources to build AION into a leading electrified brand.

AION V

Leading the brand's UK debut is the AION V, an all-electric family SUV priced from £36,450 OTR, now available for test drives and orders. The AION V delivers a spacious, refined, and intelligent mobile living space perfectly tailored to European preferences.

Powered by GAC's advanced Magazine Battery 2.0 technology, AION V offers exceptional safety, range, and rapid charging capabilities. Its advanced digital cockpit supports multi-language interaction, voice control, online navigation, and OTA updates.

Redefining European Standards with an ESG-Driven Vision

As the global automotive industry undergoes a profound transformation driven by electrification and intelligent connectivity, GAC is committed to leading this green transition. Catering to the rigorous demands of the UK and European markets, GAC's future product lineup is engineered to meet Euro NCAP 5-star safety standards and will offer diverse new energy solutions, including EV, PHEV, and HEV models.

GAC's global expansion is deeply anchored in ESG principles. By establishing comprehensive data security protocols to protect user privacy and prioritizing low-carbon manufacturing, GAC continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development.

The successful launch in London is not merely a brand expansion, it is a resolute promise to British consumers. GAC will continue to integrate its world-class technological prowess with a deep respect for local cultures, working in harmony with UK communities to build a smarter, greener, and more sustainable mobility future.

For full terms and conditions, visit: aionauto.co.uk

The full AION V press kit, images and b-roll are available from media.aionauto.co.uk.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aion-officially-launches-in-the-uk-accelerating-global-expansion-and-redefining-smart-mobility-in-europe-302798846.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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