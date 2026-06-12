Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar has completed share repurchases announced in May

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 JUNE 2026 AT 09:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar has completed share repurchases announced in May

Kalmar has completed the share repurchases announced on 4 May 2026. Kalmar repurchased 300,000 class B shares at an average price of 41.2390 EUR between 6 May 2026 and 11 June 2026. The repurchases were based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting of Kalmar Corporation on 31 March 2026 to Kalmar's Board of Directors, and the shares are planned to be used as reward payments for Kalmar's share-based incentive programmes.

Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 432 610 own class B shares, including the shares repurchased.

For further information, please contact:



Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697





