AB Novaturas: Regarding the counterclaim filed by N. Kockar in the arbitration case

The repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Novaturas (hereinafter - the Company), convened on 12 June 2026, will take a decision, among other, regarding increase of the Company's authorised capital with additional contributions from shareholders, from EUR 234,210 to EUR 675,386.46, by issuing up to 14,705,882 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.03 each (hereinafter - the New Shares).

Considering that the contemplated public offering of the New Shares complies with the conditions set out in Articles 1(4)(db) and 1(5)(ba) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market (hereinafter - the Regulation), pursuant to which, for the public offering of shares and admission thereof to trading on regulated markets, a document prepared in accordance with Annex IX to the Regulation (hereinafter - the Offering Document) may be used, and in compliance with the requirements set out in the Regulation that the Offering Document must include, among other, a statement that the issuer has not delayed the disclosure of inside information during the offer period in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the Company hereby informs that its shareholder, Neset Kockar, who currently holds 23.2% of the Company's shares, has filed a counterclaim against the Company in the arbitration case being heard by the Vilnius Court of Commercial Arbitration. This case arises from Willgrow, UAB's claim against Mr Neset Kockar for his failure to fulfil obligations under the transaction for the acquisition of the Company's shares (hereinafter - the Transaction), as announced in the Company's notice on 7 March 2025.

In the arbitration proceedings initiated by Willgrow, UAB, Neset Kockar has filed a counterclaim against Willgrow, UAB seeking the recovery of EUR 13,400,000 in unjust enrichment, naming the Company as a co-defendant.

In the opinion of the Company, the counterclaim vis-à-vis the Company filed by Mr Neset Kockar is unfounded and unlikely to be upheld. The counterclaim vis-à-vis the Company has not been substantiated by any factual circumstances or evidence, and the legal basis set out is formulated in abstract terms. Furthermore, the Company had neither the ability nor the obligation to influence the performance or non-performance of the Transaction in any way, either under applicable law or under the terms of the Transaction documents

Aleksejs Krišcuks

CEO

investors@novaturas.lt