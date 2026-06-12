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WKN: A3C5SU | ISIN: CA14116K4046 | Ticker-Symbol: M2Q
München
12.06.26 | 08:03
0,585 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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CARBON STREAMING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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CARBON STREAMING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4880,59512:12
0,4900,59511:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2026 04:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Carbon Streaming Corporation: Carbon Streaming Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCID: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), where each of the five nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 29, 2026 were elected as directors.

A total of 18,259,925 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 37.22% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

NomineeOutcome of VoteVotedVoted (%)
Marcel de GrootApproved13,973,219 For
2,310,944 Withheld		85.81%
14.19%
Olivier P. GarretApproved13,963,945 For
2,320,218 Withheld		85.75%
14.25%
Marin KatusaApproved14,023,663 For
2,260,500 Withheld		86.12%
13.88%
Alice SchroederApproved13,963,978 For
2,320,185 Withheld		85.75%
14.25%
Sam WongApproved13,971,491 For
2,312,672 Withheld		85.80%
14.20%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated June 11, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming's focus is to maximize value for its shareholders by optimizing both its portfolio of carbon credit projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity and its cash resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:
Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 365.607.6095
info@carbonstreaming.com
www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations
investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media
media@carbonstreaming.com

Neither Cboe Canada Inc. nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the Listing Manual of Cboe Canada Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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