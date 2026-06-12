Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately C$3,300,050 (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,077,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,300,050. Each Unit consists of one common voting share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.80 per Warrant Share for a period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the acquisition of additional well-plugging equipment, support geographic expansion of the Company's operations into the Company's first international market, and for general working capital and corporate purposes. In addition, through its subsidiary, Plants & Goodwin, Zefiro has secured multiple new corporate clients within the footprint of the former Viking equipment acquisition, three of which are publicly traded with a combined market capitalization in excess of USD $140 billion (see press release dated June 10, 2026). The Company may also apply a portion of the net proceeds toward strategic acquisition opportunities currently under evaluation.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised and issued an aggregate of 304,620 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.65 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Units under the Offering are being offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement available under Section 2.3 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 - Distributions Outside Canada, and accordingly, the Units are not subject to resale restrictions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a North American environmental services company focused on strategically addressing asset retirement obligations and reducing methane emissions. With fully integrated operations, Zefiro quantifies emissions from oil/gas operations, provides turnkey decommissioning services, and generates carbon offsets. Zefiro's suite of solutions takes a holistic approach to generating cost-effective and stable energy, while eliminating negative environmental impacts. For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, including for the acquisition of well-plugging equipment and geographic expansion into the Company's first international market; the Company's evaluation of potential strategic acquisition opportunities and the timing, terms or completion of any such transactions; and the receipt of any required regulatory or exchange acceptances.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and estimates made by the Company's management that are believed to be reasonable at the time such information is disclosed, including, without limitation: that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; that the Company's expansion into its first international market will proceed on the timeline and terms currently contemplated; that the Company will be able to identify, negotiate and (if pursued) complete acquisitions on acceptable terms; and that all required regulatory or exchange acceptances will be obtained in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to the Company.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: changes in the Company's plans regarding the use of proceeds; the Company's inability to secure or mobilize additional well-plugging equipment on commercially reasonable terms; delays or unanticipated costs associated with geographic expansion, including regulatory, permitting and operational risks in new jurisdictions; failure to identify, complete or successfully integrate strategic acquisitions; changes in applicable laws, regulations or government policies, including environmental regulations and orphan well programs; general economic, market and industry conditions, including commodity price fluctuations and access to capital; and the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory or exchange approvals.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to any investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301215

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.