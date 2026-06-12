

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 12.06.2026 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES WIZZ AIR PRICE TARGET TO 1150 (1100) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 1430 (1270) PENCE - BERNSTEIN CUTS WIZZ AIR PRICE TARGET TO 1200 (1300) PENCE - 'MARKET-PERFORM' - CITIGROUP RAISES HALMA TO 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 4600 PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES IG GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 2000 (1750) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS HALMA PRICE TARGET TO 5010 (5060) PENCE - 'BUY'



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