

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated further in April to the highest level in just over three years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose at a faster pace of 10.9 percent year-on-year in April, after a 10.7 percent increase in March. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since April 2023, when prices rose 11.2 percent.



Services costs continued to grow sharply by 13.5 percent from last year. The annual price growth in non-food products accelerated to 12.5 percent from 12.0 percent, while that in food items eased to 6.8 percent from 7.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent.



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