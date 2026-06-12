

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account surplus decreased in April from a year ago, according to data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Friday.



The current account surplus dropped to $5.7 billion from $8.4 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net surplus of $319 million in April.



The trade deficit in goods narrowed to $6.8 billion from $9.9 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the surplus on services trade declined to $3.7 billion from $3.9 billion.



Data showed that the primary income deficit stood at $2.4 billion, almost unchanged since last year. The shortfall in the secondary income rose to $147 million from $134 million.



According to annualized data, the current account deficit decreased for the first time since September 2025 and was recorded as $37.0 billion in April.



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