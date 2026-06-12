As previously announced on 8 May 2026, the Board of Directors of AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) approved, on 7 May 2026, a proposed share repurchase programme for the Company's ordinary shares of up to $2.0bn. The implementation of the proposed share repurchase programme is, among other things, subject to receiving shareholder approval as well as any applicable regulatory approvals.

The Company now announces that a general meeting of its shareholders in relation to the proposed share repurchase programme (the "General Meeting") will be held at AGA's global headquarters at 6363 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, Suite 1000, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, USA at 9:00a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, 23 July 2026, with a record date of Friday, 26 June 2026.

Shareholders should refer to the notice of meeting for the General Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting"), which is expected to be made available on the Company's website on or around Wednesday, 1 July 2026 at www.anglogoldashanti.com/generalmeeting, for further information. The Notice of Meeting will also be mailed to shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

The implementation of the proposed share repurchase programme (including the timing, price and number of AngloGold Ashanti ordinary shares repurchased) will depend on a number of factors, such as the Company's financial performance, availability of cash flows, business and market conditions, and legal and regulatory requirements, and will be subject to the Company's discretion. The proposed share repurchase programme does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of its ordinary shares, and the proposed share repurchase programme may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Note in respect of ordinary shares traded on the JSE and A2X Markets

Shareholders are reminded that in respect of ordinary shares of the Company traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the A2X Markets, the last-day-to-trade to be recorded in the Company's share register to be eligible to attend and vote at the General Meeting is Tuesday, 23 June 2026.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260612706595/en/

Contacts:

Media

Andrea Maxey

+61 08 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Andrea Maxey

+61 08 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199

amaxey@aga.gold

Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com