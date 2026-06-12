WELL Health is providing a corporate update on its majority-owned subsidiary Circle Medical, a leading telehealth platform delivering accessible, insurance-based primary care across the United States.

Circle Medical continues to expand access to care, having more than tripled the number of commercially insured patients eligible to receive care on its platform over the last year, supported by strong double-digit growth in new patient bookings and activations in May 2026 as compared to May 2025.

As part of this update, Circle Medical has resolved a previously disclosed matter with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California concerning historical billing and supervision practices, with no admission of wrongdoing. The resolution fell within Circle Medical's previously established provisions, leaving the organization focused on patient care and continued growth.

As of today, Circle Medical provides care across 32 states, through a platform connected to 99 payers and approximately 14,000 health plans serving hundreds of thousands of patient visits per year.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, today provided a corporate update on its majority-owned subsidiary Circle Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Circle Medical"), highlighting continued growth in patient access and the resolution of a previously disclosed matter.

Circle Medical has significantly expanded its ability to serve patients across a wide range of payers and is charting a path to provide telehealth services to patients in all 50 states. The Company has also made purposeful investments in reviewing and updating its clinical protocols to ensure that Circle Medical continues to be a leader in the rapidly evolving telemedicine landscape. Today, Circle Medical provides care across 32 states through a platform connected to 99 payers and approximately 14,000 health plans serving hundreds of thousands of patient visits per year. Reflecting its focus on improving access to insurance-based care, Circle Medical has more than tripled the number of commercially insured patients eligible to receive care on its platform over the past year and now sees strong double-digit growth in new patient bookings and activations in May 2026 as compared to May 2025.

As part of this update, the Company is also pleased to confirm that Circle Medical and certain affiliated parties, have reached a resolution with the Civil Division of the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California ("USAO") regarding a previously disclosed matter concerning historical billing and supervision practices, with no admission of wrongdoing. The matter was resolved within the provisions Circle Medical had previously established, with final payment in line with previously stated guidance of USD$3.3 million. Circle Medical chose to resolve the matter to avoid the delay, uncertainty, and expense of prolonged litigation. With the resolution complete, Circle Medical remains focused on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care. Its primary care providers continue to provide high-quality, accessible telemedicine services, and that commitment guides the organization's operations and strategic direction.

Darren Binder, Chief Legal and Risk Officer of Circle Medical, commented, "We are pleased to have collaboratively resolved this matter with the government. Throughout this process, we have continued to strengthen our compliance framework, including meaningful investments in our billing operations, legal, regulatory, and internal audit functions, reflecting the continued evolution and maturation of our organization as we continue to grow. We are confident in the robustness of our compliance and risk management programs and remain deeply committed to the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and service quality, as well as to advancing industry best practices."

Georgia Psarras, who was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer of Circle Medical in September 2025 and recently confirmed as full-time Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am proud of what this team has accomplished over the past year and excited about the opportunities ahead. We are moving forward with full focus on our patients and on expanding access to high-quality, insurance-based primary care across the country. Circle Medical has built an exceptional platform, and the compliance investments we have made along the way have left the organization stronger and better positioned to scale responsibly. "

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates approximately 270 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly-traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.