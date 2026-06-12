

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment reverberates in global markets, boosted by optimism over a potential Middle East peace deal.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory amidst excitement surrounding the Space X IPO. Benchmarks in Europe have surged ahead. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a heavily positive note.



Dollar Index has declined mildly amidst fading safe haven bids. Bond yields continued to ease across regions as inflation concerns eased with the plunge in crude oil prices.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have plunged around 4 percent amidst expectation that the U.S.-Iran agreement could be signed as early as this weekend. Gold jumped more than 3 percent. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,095.20, up 0.49% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,419.40, up 0.34% Germany's DAX at 24,564.30, up 1.46% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,403.26, up 0.96% France's CAC 40 at 8,334.03, up 1.62% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,156.05, up 1.64% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,058.00, up 2.87% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,804.00, up 1.98% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,031.51, up 1.12% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,718.10, up 1.93% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,123.62, up 4.63%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.68, down 0.18% EUR/USD at 1.1580, up 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.3417, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 160.11, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.7045, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3984, up 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.443%, down 0.40% Germany at 2.9852%, down 1.32% France at 3.628%, down 1.49% U.K. at 4.8180%, down 1.87% Japan at 2.630%, down 1.94%.



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $86.87, down 3.88%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $84.13, down 4.08%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,245.00, up 3.18%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $67.41, up 5.32%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,632.92, up 1.22% Ethereum at $1,677.19, up 1.17% BNB at $606.23, up 1.06% XRP at $1.14, up 2.60% Solana at $67.10, up 2.68%



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