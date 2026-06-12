Bittium Oyj: Bittium's military vehicle intercom just joined the battlefield network

Bittium Corporation

Press Release

Bittium's military vehicle intercom just joined the battlefield network

Bittium Corporation press release on 12 June 2026, at 11.15 am (CEST +1)

Next generation networked intercom solution connects vehicle crews and dismounted troops on a single tactical IP network, world premiere at Eurosatory 2026.

Bittium Corporation today announced the launch of Bittium MissionNet, a next generation solution that replaces isolated vehicle intercom systems with a fully networked approach integrating military vehicle crew communications directly into the tactical battlefield IP network. Alongside the platform, Bittium is introducing the Bittium Tough PTT, a rugged push-to-talk device that serves as a networked endpoint delivering both voice and data connectivity.

Traditional vehicle intercom systems operate as closed analog audio loops, cut off from the wider tactical picture. Bittium MissionNet changes this fundamentally: voice and data share the same IP infrastructure, connecting vehicle crews with dismounted troops and broader force elements in real time. Vehicles, soldiers, sensors and unmanned systems can all operate as part of the same coherent network, the connectivity model that modern combined arms operations demand.

For defence forces, this translates directly into operational advantage. Crew communications can be managed, extended and upgraded using the same principles as wider tactical networks, reducing system complexity and integration costs within the vehicle. The solution integrates natively with Bittium's tactical radios, routers and voice services, while also supporting interoperability to third-party radios and vehicle systems.

"Military vehicles are increasingly built around software-defined and networked systems. With Bittium MissionNet, we extend this principle to crew communications," said Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security. "This is not a drop-in replacement for a conventional intercom; it is a networked solution that integrates seamlessly into our unified IP communications network."

The Bittium Tough PTT supports preset user profiles and flexible connectivity for headsets, Heads-Up Displays (HUDs), vehicle systems and network interfaces. It delivers high audio quality and straightforward configuration, designed for easy integration with current and future IP-based services. With the Bittium Tough VoIP service, even two Tough PTT devices can independently form a distributed voice communication network without external infrastructure. The distributed architecture increases system resilience by eliminating single points of failure and ensuring continued operation even in the event of individual device failure. For the user, this means staying in voice contact with their team regardless of what the environment throws at them, no dependency on external systems, no single point of failure, just reliable communication when it matters most. And as IP-based services continue to evolve, the system grows with them, protecting the investment for years to come.

Bittium MissionNet and Bittium Tough PTT will have their world premiere at Eurosatory 2026, at Bittium's stand G146, Hall 6.

For more information, visit: https://www.bittium.com/defence-security/bittium-missionnet



Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defence(a)bittium.com

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Bittium Defence & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defence & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defence forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO Restricted levels.

In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defence & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

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