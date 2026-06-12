Wärtsilä has successfully operated a new 100% hydrogen engine supplying electricity to Spain's national grid in Bermeo, northern Spain, marking what it describes as the world's first demonstration of a large-scale engine running exclusively on pure hydrogen. The test represents a step beyond hydrogen-ready systems, showing that engine-based power generation can operate on 100% hydrogen under real grid conditions. The Wärtsilä 31H2 engine, part of the company's Wärtsilä 31 platform, is currently undergoing performance validation at the site. "This is a trial for the future of renewable power," ...

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