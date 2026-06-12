

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.6201 against the euro and a 4-day low of 0.9859 against the Australian dollar, from early highs of 1.6162 and 0.9821, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie edged down to 1.3996 and 114.42 from early highs of 1.3971 and 114.73, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.63 against the euro, 0.99 against the aussie, 1.40 against the greenback and 113.00 against the yen.



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