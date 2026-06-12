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WKN: 875029 | ISIN: US3167731005 | Ticker-Symbol: FFH
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 14:52
46,085 Euro
-0,11 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,92047,11516:36
46,96547,15516:25
PR Newswire
12.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Fifth Third Bancorp Celebrates Historic Listing Transfer

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 12th

  • The major averages are higher Friday morning as investors monitor Middle East developments and economic data points with less than a week until the next Federal Reserve decision.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) is set to begin trading on the NYSE this morning, representing the largest bank transfer in the exchange's 234-year history.
  • Flutter (NYSE: FLUT) CEO Peter Jackson joined the NYSE's Inside the ICE House Podcast as the World Cup kicks off.
    • Flutter is expecting the expanded 48-team tournament to result in up to $50 billion in legal global wagering.
    • The online gaming and sports betting giants is preparing to manage 100,000 bets per minute during peak times.

Opening Bell
Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) celebrates the first anniversary of its IPO

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-fifth-third-bancorp-celebrates-historic-listing-transfer-302799066.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.