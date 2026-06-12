New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Fifth Third Bancorp Celebrates Historic Listing Transfer

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 12th

The major averages are higher Friday morning as investors monitor Middle East developments and economic data points with less than a week until the next Federal Reserve decision.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) is set to begin trading on the NYSE this morning, representing the largest bank transfer in the exchange's 234-year history.

Flutter (NYSE: FLUT) CEO Peter Jackson joined the NYSE's Inside the ICE House Podcast as the World Cup kicks off. Flutter is expecting the expanded 48-team tournament to result in up to $50 billion in legal global wagering. The online gaming and sports betting giants is preparing to manage 100,000 bets per minute during peak times.



Opening Bell

Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) celebrates the first anniversary of its IPO

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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