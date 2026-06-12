KeyBank Champions Future Tech Leaders at Ohio NCWIT Awards Ceremony

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / KeyBank took center stage in advancing the next generation of technology leaders, partnering with the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) to celebrate 33 high school students at the 2026 Ohio Aspirations in Computing Awards.
Held at The Aviator in Cleveland, the event highlighted KeyBank's ongoing commitment to expanding access to STEM opportunities and strengthening the talent pipeline in technology. The bank has supported the Ohio affiliate program for nearly a decade, reinforcing its role as a key driver of innovation and inclusion in the industry.
The ceremony recognized students for excellence in computing, leadership, and innovation. Among the honorees, Bianca Ehling stood out, earning both an Ohio Affiliate Award and a prestigious National Award, along with an invitation to attend the national celebration in North Carolina.
The event was led by Rhonda Crawford, KeyBank Program Manager and Ohio Affiliate Program Manager, whose leadership brought together students, families, educators, and technology professionals for a day focused on achievement and opportunity.
Attendees participated in interactive activities, connected with peers and industry leaders, and gained insights from a panel of emerging technologists-an experience designed not only to celebrate accomplishments but to inspire future careers in STEM.
KeyBank Team Drives Event Success
A cross-functional group of KeyBank employees played a vital role in delivering the event, demonstrating the organization's hands-on commitment to community engagement and workforce development.
Team members contributed across planning, execution, and on-site support, underscoring KeyBank's collaborative culture and investment in meaningful initiatives beyond banking.
In addition to KeyBank's efforts, contributors such as Pete Catavolos provided career-focused support, including resume guidance to help students prepare for future opportunities.
Investing in the Future of Technology
KeyBank's continued partnership with NCWIT reflects a broader mission to create pathways for underrepresented students to enter and thrive in technology fields. By supporting programs like Aspirations in Computing, the bank is helping cultivate diverse talent essential to the future of the industry.
NCWIT, a national nonprofit community of more than 1,600 organizations across education and industry, works to expand participation in computing by increasing access and fostering environments where individuals can succeed.
Looking Ahead
Applications for the next cycle of the NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Awards are set to open in August, with KeyBank encouraging students, educators, and volunteers to get involved.
As the 2026 ceremony demonstrated, KeyBank's leadership continues to play a pivotal role in empowering young innovators-and shaping the future of technology.
2026 Award Winners
Rebecca Jacob - Solon High School, Solon, Ohio
Anna McCracken - Westerville South High School, Westerville, Ohio
Aanvi Dogra - Dublin Jerome High School, Plain City, Ohio
Emily Ahmad - Centerville High School, Centerville, Ohio
Anuki Mudalige - Olentangy Orange High School, Lewis Center, Ohio
Samantha Welsh - Hathaway Brown School, Shaker Heights, Ohio
Zehra Demirtoka - Olentangy Orange High School, Columbus, Ohio
Elena Zhu - Upper Arlington High School, Columbus, Ohio
Leilanie Premkumar - Solon High School, Solon, Ohio
Maya Houghton - Hathaway Brown School, Brecksville, Ohio
Shubhangi Srishti - Lakota East High School, Liberty Township, Ohio
Ayesha Faruki - Mentor High School, Mentor, Ohio
Haasini Sanisetty - Hathaway Brown School, North Royalton, Ohio
Shivani Arulselvan - Padua Franciscan High School, Strongsville, Ohio
Ava Kohlhaas - Lakota East High School, Liberty Township, Ohio
Yifan Wang - Solon High School, Solon, Ohio
Bianca Ehling - Olentangy Orange High School, Galena, Ohio (Ohio Affiliate & National Winner)
Honorable Mentions
Bohdan Chuprynka - North Royalton High School, North Royalton, Ohio
Olivia Scarlatella - Felicity-Franklin High School, Bethel, Ohio
Shrividya Regadamilli - Hathaway Brown School, Solon, Ohio
Kaavya Gulia - Solon High School, Solon, Ohio
Rithi Hegde - Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio
Stella Houngbedji - Columbus Downtown High School, Columbus, Ohio
Noreen Akuffo-Konadu - Lakota East High School, Liberty Township, Ohio
Yeva Borys - Saint Joseph Academy, Parma Heights, Ohio
Elaina Sharritt - Centerville High School, Centerville, Ohio
Rising Stars
Fatima Mohammadi - Westlake High School, Westlake, Ohio
Mukesh Mannava - Westlake High School, Westlake, Ohio
Caleb Shultz - Westlake High School, Westlake, Ohio
Emma Heuker - Minster High School, Fort Loramie, Ohio
Olivia Morgan - Padua Franciscan High School, Brunswick, Ohio
Fatoumata Bah - Canal Winchester High School, Canal Winchester, Ohio
Sanika Vemireddy - North Royalton High School, North Royalton, Ohio
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SOURCE: KeyBank
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-champions-future-tech-leaders-at-ohio-ncwit-awards-ceremony-1176519