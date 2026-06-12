KeyBank Champions Future Tech Leaders at Ohio NCWIT Awards Ceremony

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / KeyBank took center stage in advancing the next generation of technology leaders, partnering with the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) to celebrate 33 high school students at the 2026 Ohio Aspirations in Computing Awards.

Held at The Aviator in Cleveland, the event highlighted KeyBank's ongoing commitment to expanding access to STEM opportunities and strengthening the talent pipeline in technology. The bank has supported the Ohio affiliate program for nearly a decade, reinforcing its role as a key driver of innovation and inclusion in the industry.

The ceremony recognized students for excellence in computing, leadership, and innovation. Among the honorees, Bianca Ehling stood out, earning both an Ohio Affiliate Award and a prestigious National Award, along with an invitation to attend the national celebration in North Carolina.

The event was led by Rhonda Crawford, KeyBank Program Manager and Ohio Affiliate Program Manager, whose leadership brought together students, families, educators, and technology professionals for a day focused on achievement and opportunity.

Attendees participated in interactive activities, connected with peers and industry leaders, and gained insights from a panel of emerging technologists-an experience designed not only to celebrate accomplishments but to inspire future careers in STEM.

KeyBank Team Drives Event Success

A cross-functional group of KeyBank employees played a vital role in delivering the event, demonstrating the organization's hands-on commitment to community engagement and workforce development.

Team members contributed across planning, execution, and on-site support, underscoring KeyBank's collaborative culture and investment in meaningful initiatives beyond banking.

In addition to KeyBank's efforts, contributors such as Pete Catavolos provided career-focused support, including resume guidance to help students prepare for future opportunities.

Investing in the Future of Technology

KeyBank's continued partnership with NCWIT reflects a broader mission to create pathways for underrepresented students to enter and thrive in technology fields. By supporting programs like Aspirations in Computing, the bank is helping cultivate diverse talent essential to the future of the industry.

NCWIT, a national nonprofit community of more than 1,600 organizations across education and industry, works to expand participation in computing by increasing access and fostering environments where individuals can succeed.

Looking Ahead

Applications for the next cycle of the NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Awards are set to open in August, with KeyBank encouraging students, educators, and volunteers to get involved.

As the 2026 ceremony demonstrated, KeyBank's leadership continues to play a pivotal role in empowering young innovators-and shaping the future of technology.

2026 Award Winners

Rebecca Jacob - Solon High School, Solon, Ohio

Anna McCracken - Westerville South High School, Westerville, Ohio

Aanvi Dogra - Dublin Jerome High School, Plain City, Ohio

Emily Ahmad - Centerville High School, Centerville, Ohio

Anuki Mudalige - Olentangy Orange High School, Lewis Center, Ohio

Samantha Welsh - Hathaway Brown School, Shaker Heights, Ohio

Zehra Demirtoka - Olentangy Orange High School, Columbus, Ohio

Elena Zhu - Upper Arlington High School, Columbus, Ohio

Leilanie Premkumar - Solon High School, Solon, Ohio

Maya Houghton - Hathaway Brown School, Brecksville, Ohio

Shubhangi Srishti - Lakota East High School, Liberty Township, Ohio

Ayesha Faruki - Mentor High School, Mentor, Ohio

Haasini Sanisetty - Hathaway Brown School, North Royalton, Ohio

Shivani Arulselvan - Padua Franciscan High School, Strongsville, Ohio

Ava Kohlhaas - Lakota East High School, Liberty Township, Ohio

Yifan Wang - Solon High School, Solon, Ohio

Bianca Ehling - Olentangy Orange High School, Galena, Ohio (Ohio Affiliate & National Winner)

Honorable Mentions

Bohdan Chuprynka - North Royalton High School, North Royalton, Ohio

Olivia Scarlatella - Felicity-Franklin High School, Bethel, Ohio

Shrividya Regadamilli - Hathaway Brown School, Solon, Ohio

Kaavya Gulia - Solon High School, Solon, Ohio

Rithi Hegde - Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio

Stella Houngbedji - Columbus Downtown High School, Columbus, Ohio

Noreen Akuffo-Konadu - Lakota East High School, Liberty Township, Ohio

Yeva Borys - Saint Joseph Academy, Parma Heights, Ohio

Elaina Sharritt - Centerville High School, Centerville, Ohio

Rising Stars

Fatima Mohammadi - Westlake High School, Westlake, Ohio

Mukesh Mannava - Westlake High School, Westlake, Ohio

Caleb Shultz - Westlake High School, Westlake, Ohio

Emma Heuker - Minster High School, Fort Loramie, Ohio

Olivia Morgan - Padua Franciscan High School, Brunswick, Ohio

Fatoumata Bah - Canal Winchester High School, Canal Winchester, Ohio

Sanika Vemireddy - North Royalton High School, North Royalton, Ohio

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-champions-future-tech-leaders-at-ohio-ncwit-awards-ceremony-1176519