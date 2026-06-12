Paramount Skydance Corporation Announces: Extension of Expiration Dates of Previously Announced Exchange Offers and Tender Offers

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PARAMOUNT SKYDANCE CORPORATION (NASDAQ: PSKY) ("Paramount") today announced the extension of the Expiration Dates in connection with the previously announced (i) offers to purchase (the "Tender Offers" and each, a "Tender Offer") for cash, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the related offer to purchase (the "Offer to Purchase"), any and all of the identified notes in each series of the Existing Tender Offer Notes (defined by reference to the table set forth below) issued by Discovery Global Holdings, Inc. (formerly WarnerMedia Holdings, Inc.) (the "DGH Issuer") and Discovery Communications, LLC (the "DCL Issuer" and together with the DGH Issuer, each a "WBD Issuer" and collectively the "WBD Issuers"), as applicable, and (ii) offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers" and each, an "Exchange Offer" and, together with the Tender Offers, the "Offers" and each, an "Offer"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the related exchange offer memorandum (the "Offering Memorandum"), any and all of the identified notes in each series of the Existing Exchange Offer Notes (defined by reference to the table set forth below) (together with the Existing Tender Offer Notes, the "Offer Notes") issued by the applicable WBD Issuer for notes to be newly issued by Paramount.

The Expiration Dates for the Tender Offers and Exchange Offers (as defined in each of the Offer to Purchase and Offering Memorandum, respectively) have been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 1, 2026, unless further extended. The Settlement Dates for the Tender Offers and Exchange Offers (as defined in each of the Offer to Purchase and Offering Memorandum, respectively) will occur promptly after the Expiration Date and are currently anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2026. Paramount anticipates extending the Expiration Date for such Tender Offers and Exchange Offers until such time that would result in the Settlement Dates occurring on the closing date of the proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") by Paramount of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("WBD") or within one business day thereof. Tenders of the Offer Notes in the Offers may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 11, 2026, approximately 11.12% and 16.30% of the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Tender Offer Notes and Existing Exchange Offer Notes, respectively, have been validly tendered in the applicable Offers. As Paramount previously announced that it anticipates extending the Offers to align with the closing date of the Acquisition, Paramount does not view these figures to be representative of the final results of the applicable Offers.

Information about each series of Offer Notes eligible to participate in the Offers is summarized below.

Type of Offer Offer Notes to be Tendered

or Exchanged, as

Applicable Issuer of Offer Notes CUSIP No. / Common Code

/ ISIN Eligible to

Participate in the Offers (1) Aggregate Principal

Amount of Offer Notes

Eligible to Participate in the

Offers (2) Tender Offer 3.950% Senior Notes due

2028 DCL Issuer 25470D CP2

US25470DCP24 $1,234,458,000 Exchange Offer 4.125% Senior Notes due

2029 DCL Issuer 25470D CQ0

US25470DCQ07 $655,825,000 Exchange Offer 3.625% Senior Notes due

2030 DCL Issuer 25470D CR8

US25470DCR89 $914,183,000 Exchange Offer 5.000% Senior Notes due

2037 DCL Issuer 25470D CS6

US25470DCS62 $453,281,000 Exchange Offer 6.350% Senior Notes due

2040 DCL Issuer 25470D CT4

US25470DCT46 $438,102,000 Exchange Offer 4.950% Senior Notes due

2042 DCL Issuer 25470D CU1

US25470DCU19 $130,366,000 Exchange Offer 4.875% Senior Notes due

2043 DCL Issuer 25470D V91

CV9US25470DC $141,584,000 Exchange Offer 5.200% Senior Notes due

2047 DCL Issuer 25470D W74

CW7US25470DC $3,161,000 Exchange Offer 5.300% Senior Notes due

2049 DCL Issuer 25470D X57

CX5US25470DC $247,860,000 Tender Offer 3.755% Senior Notes due

2027 DGH Issuer 254948 AH5

US254948AH58

254948 AN2

US254948AN27

U25483 AA3

USU25483AA38 $1,189,336,000 Exchange Offer 4.054% Senior Notes due

2029 DGH Issuer 254948 AJ1

US254948AJ15

254948 AP7

US254948AP74

U25483 AB1

USU25483AB11 $1,353,828,000 Exchange Offer 4.279% Senior Notes due

2032 DGH Issuer 254948 AK8

US254948AK87

254948 AQ5

US254948AQ57 $2,691,764,000 Exchange Offer 5.050% Senior Notes due

2042 DGH Issuer 254948 AL6

US254948AL60

254948 AR3

US254948AR31

U25483 AD7

USU25483AD76 $4,104,687,000 Exchange Offer 5.141% Senior Notes due

2052 DGH Issuer 254948 AM4

US254948AM44

254948 AS1

US254948AS14 $949,883,000 Exchange Offer 4.302% Senior Notes due

2030 DGH Issuer XS3393993285

339399328 €234,382,000 Exchange Offer 4.693% Senior Notes due

2033 DGH Issuer XS3393994507

339399450 €316,641,000

__________ 1. No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the identifiers listed in this press release or printed on the Offer Notes. Such identifiers are provided solely for the convenience of the holders. 2. Represents the aggregate principal amount of Offer Notes outstanding that are eligible to participate in the Offers.

The Exchange Offers are being made pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") promulgated thereunder, and are also not being registered under any state or foreign securities laws. Any securities offered pursuant to the Exchange Offers may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons (as defined below) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Exchange Offers will only be made, and the securities offered pursuant to the Exchange Offers are only being offered and issued, to holders of applicable Existing Exchange Offer Notes who are (a) reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act or (b) not "U.S. persons," as defined in Rule 902 of Regulation S under the Securities Act (such holders, "Eligible Holders"), and only Eligible Holders who have completed and returned the eligibility certification are authorized to receive or review the Offering Memorandum or to participate in the Exchange Offers. The eligibility certification is available electronically at: https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/paramount.

General

Each Offer is a separate offer, and each may be individually consummated, amended, extended, terminated, or withdrawn, subject to certain conditions and applicable law, at any time in Paramount's sole discretion, and without also consummating, amending, extending, terminating, or withdrawing any other Offer with respect to any other series of Offer Notes. Paramount may terminate an Offer if any of the conditions of such Offer described in the Offer to Purchase or Offering Memorandum, as applicable, are not satisfied or waived by the applicable Expiration Date, subject to applicable law. In addition, Paramount may waive the conditions to an Offer without extending such Offer in accordance with applicable law.

The Offers are being made solely by Paramount and are not being made by WBD or the WBD Issuers. None of Paramount, WBD, the WBD Issuers, the Dealer Managers, the Exchange Agent (as defined below), the Information Agent (as defined below), the trustees under each of the indentures governing the Offer Notes, the trustee or collateral agent under the indenture that will govern the notes to be issued in the Exchange Offers, or any affiliate of any of them makes any recommendation as to whether any holder of Offer Notes should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the principal amount of such holder's Offer Notes for cash or notes to be issued in the Exchange Offers. No one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation. Holders must make their own decision whether to tender Offer Notes in any Offer and, if so, the amount of Offer Notes to tender.

Only Eligible Holders may receive a copy of the Offering Memorandum and participate in the Exchange Offers. Paramount has engaged Global Bondholder Services Corporation to act as the exchange agent (in such capacity, the "Exchange Agent") and information agent (in such capacity, the "Information Agent") for the Offers. Questions concerning the Offers, or requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase or Offering Memorandum or other related documents, may be directed to Corporate Actions by telephone at (855) 654-2014 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or by email at [email protected] . Holders should also consult their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other institution for assistance concerning the Offers. The Exchange Offer documents and the Tender Offer documents can be accessed at the following link: https://gbsc-usa.com/paramount.

Paramount has engaged BofA Securities and Citigroup as dealer managers (in such capacity, the "Dealer Managers") for the Offers. Holders with questions regarding the Offers should contact BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (888) 292-0070 (toll-free) or +1 (980) 388-3646 (collect) or [email protected] or Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at +1 (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or +1 (212) 723-6106 or [email protected] . Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel to Paramount and Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Dealer Managers.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. PSKY's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Paramount Sports Entertainment.

PSKY-IR

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" regarding the Acquisition and the other transactions referred to herein. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Paramount. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the closing conditions for the Acquisition will not be satisfied, including the risk that clearances under applicable antitrust or regulatory laws will not be obtained or will be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the possibility that the transactions described herein will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Acquisition; potential adverse effects to the businesses of Paramount or WBD during the pendency of the Acquisition, such as employee departures or distraction of management from business operations; negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the Acquisition on the market price of WBD or Paramount stock; the risk of stockholder litigation relating to the Acquisition, including resulting expense or delay; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the Acquisition, if completed, may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks related to the streaming business of the post-Acquisition combined business (the "Combined Company"); the adverse impact on the Combined Company's advertising revenues as a result of changes in consumer behavior, advertising market conditions, and deficiencies in audience measurement; risks related to operating in highly competitive and dynamic industries; the unpredictable nature of consumer behavior, as well as evolving technologies and distribution models; risks related to the Combined Company's decision to invest in new businesses, products, services, and technologies, and the evolution of the Combined Company's business strategy; the potential for loss of carriage or other reduction in, or the impact of negotiations for, the distribution of the Combined Company's content; damage to the Combined Company's reputation or brands; losses due to asset impairment charges for goodwill, content and long-lived assets, including finite-lived intangible assets; liabilities related to discontinued operations and former businesses; increasing scrutiny of, and evolving expectations for, sustainability initiatives; evolving business continuity, cybersecurity, privacy and data protection and similar risks; challenges in protecting and maintaining the Combined Company's intellectual property rights; domestic and global political, economic and regulatory factors affecting the Combined Company's business generally or the Acquisition; the inability to hire or retain key employees or secure creative talent; disruptions to the Combined Company's operations as a result of labor disputes; risks and costs associated with the integration of, and Paramount's ability to integrate, the businesses of Paramount Global, Skydance Media, LLC, and WBD successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, including in the amounts or on the timelines anticipated to realize such synergies; litigation related to the Acquisition and other matters or transactions; risks associated with the Combined Company's holding company structure, including its dependence on distributions from its subsidiaries to meet tax obligations and other cash requirements; risks related to our indebtedness, including our substantial outstanding debt obligations, our ability to incur substantially more debt and our ability to meet the financial and other covenants contained in the agreements governing the indebtedness of Paramount, WBD, or the Combined Company. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors and the general risks associated with the respective businesses of Paramount and WBD can be found in Paramount's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," Paramount's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and Paramount's subsequent filings with the SEC, and in WBD's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, including in the section captioned "Item 1A. Risk Factors," WBD's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2026, and WBD's subsequent filings with the SEC. Neither Paramount nor WBD undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation