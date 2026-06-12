

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Renewed expectations of a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran supported sentiment in the crypto market. The deal is widely expected to extend the ceasefire as well as ease the Strait of Hormuz blockade. The decline in crude oil prices as well as the U.S. dollar's weakness have supported sentiment towards digital assets. However, anxiety and excitement ahead of Space X's trading debut lingers across markets including the crypto market.



Bitcoin traded between $63,868 and $62,280 in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization has increased around a percent during the same period.



Nevertheless, crypto market sentiment remains in the 'Extreme fear' category. CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index, a measure of the sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market has improved to 18 from 16 a day earlier. The index was at 16 a week ago and 49 ('neutral') a month ago.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has gained 1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.17 trillion. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, around 56 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas close to 10 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.1 percent higher at $63,375.91. The current price is around 50 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has rallied 4.5 percent in the past week but is still saddled with losses of close to 28 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $19 million on Thursday from $214 million on Wednesday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) topped with net outflows of $27 million. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded net inflows of $30 million versus net outflows of $149 million a day earlier.



In the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com, Bitcoin which commands a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion is currently ranked at the 15th position versus 14th a day earlier. The change in rankings is attributed to SpaceX being ranked in the 10th position. Ahead of its trading debut, SpaceX has been ranked based on the market capitalization of $1.77 trillion at its IPO price of $135.



Ethereum (ETH) rallied 1.5 percent overnight as it traded at $1,663.49. The leading alternate coin is trading 66 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,690.45 and $1,631.88.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $16 million on Thursday, dropping from $36 million on Wednesday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with net outflows of $21 million.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 1.3 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $606.37. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency gained 1.96 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.13, around 71 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 2.8 percent overnight to $66.88. SOL's current price is around 77 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. SOL Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded outflows of $4 million on Thursday, a big portion of which is attributed to outflows from Bitwise Solana Staking ETF(BSOL).



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however slipped 2.5 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3128. The trading price is 29 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) gained 5.2 percent overnight, to trade at $59.56, around 21 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall added 4.2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0882. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



89th ranked Stargate Finance (STG) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 34 percent. The price movement comes amidst a fundamental utility upgrade that allows STG tokens to be eligible for direct conversion into ZRO tokens. STG has rallied 166 percent in the past week and almost 500 percent on a year-to-date basis.



82nd ranked OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) followed with overnight gains of more than 20 percent.



95th ranked Siren (SIREN) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 15 percent. 34th ranked Audiera (BEAT) followed with overnight losses of more than 8 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News