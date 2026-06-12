



TOKYO, June 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, which receives technical support from the company, successfully completed a seven-day endurance test in mid-May on off-road courses near Khao Yai National Park in northeastern Thailand. Under conditions simulating the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR), the test confirmed the intended performance of the improvements made to the Triton. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will enter three Triton pickup trucks in AXCR 2026 in Thailand this August, as it aims for a second consecutive title.AXCR 2026 will cover approximately 2,000 kilometers across six days in the hot, humid climate and demanding terrain typical of Southeast Asia. The course features steep mountainous terrain, narrow and rugged jungle trails, low- to medium-speed rough roads with muddy tracks and river crossings caused by sudden downpours, as well as relatively flat, high-speed unpaved sections such as grasslands and farm tracks.Aiming to secure back-to-back victories, Team Mitsubishi Ralliart has further unlocked Triton's potential and improved its dynamic performance so that drivers can tackle AXCR's highly varied and severe conditions with greater control. With adjustments to the vehicle layout, including the powertrain position, the team improved front-to-rear weight distribution. The suspension was also fine-tuned to increase tire contact at all four wheels, improving steering stability and cornering performance. In addition, engine response in the low- to mid-speed range has been refined to improve drivability and off-road capability."The AXCR, where vehicles must run at high speed over a diverse and grueling course, the load imposed on the vehicle body by road impact is said to be, in some cases, more than thirty times greater than in normal customer driving," said Hiroshi Masuoka, team director of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart. "The technical information gained through our participation in the AXCR over the past four years has not only improved the competitiveness of our rally cars, but has also provided valuable insight for strengthening the appeal of our production vehicles. These learnings have been applied not only to the Triton, but also to the all-new Pajero, which will make its world premiere this autumn. Through vehicle development honed through rally activities, Mitsubishi Motors will continue to deliver distinctive and compelling products that reflect Mitsubishi Motors' identity."Team Mitsubishi RalliartTeam Director: Hiroshi Masuoka (Mitsubishi Motors)Team Principal: Chayut Yangpichit (Tant Sport)Technical Director: Kopong Amatayakul (Tant Sport)Drivers and Co-drivers:Driver: Chayaphon YothaFrom: Udon Thani Province, ThailandBorn: August 16, 1987 (38)Career: Actively participating in numerous rallies and races in Thailand. Two time AXCR overall champion (2022, 2025). Known for precise, careful driving style and ability to maintain high speed without damaging the vehicle.Co-driver: Peerapong Sombutwong (Thailand)Driver: Katsuhiko TaguchiFrom: Okayama Prefecture, JapanBorn: February 7, 1972 (54)Career: Internationally active rally driver with two FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship titles. Finished 5th overall, ranking as the highest-placed Japanese driver duo in AXCR 2025.Co-driver: Takahiro Yasui (Japan)Driver: Kazuto Koide (Mitsubishi Motors)From: Aichi Prefecture, JapanBorn: June 19, 1979 (46)Career: Mitsubishi Motors test driver who has been responsible for testing many new models, including the Pajero and Lancer Evolution. Currently serves as a driving instructor for test drivers and as a demonstration driver at events in Japan and around the world.Co-driver: Eiji Chiba (Japan)Overview of AXCR 2025AXCR 2026 will be held in Thailand from August 9 to August 15. The rally will begin with a ceremonial start in Pattaya, a coastal resort city in eastern Thailand, and head north through Prachinburi, home to rich natural surroundings including Khao Yai National Park; Nakhon Sawan, the source of the Chao Phraya River; and Kamphaeng Phet, a fortress city of the Sukhothai Kingdom. The rally will finish in Phitsanulok in northern Thailand, known for its natural attractions and historic sites. The total distance is expected to be approximately 2,000 kilometers.AXCR 2026 Official Websitehttps://asiacrosscountryrally.com/index.html(Open in a new window)Official Ralliart Social MediaX: https://x.com/ralliart_jp(Open in a new window)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ralliart.official/(Open in a new window)AXCR Special Website: https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/jp/brand/ralliart/axcr/axcr2026/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.