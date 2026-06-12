DJ H&K AG: Heckler & Koch successfully completes refinancing

H&K AG H&K AG: Heckler & Koch successfully completes refinancing 12-Jun-2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Heckler & Koch successfully completes refinancing June 12, 2026 - Oberndorf am Neckar Today, H&K AG concluded a new syndicated loan agreement with a banking consortium led by Commerzbank and UniCredit, and supported by NordLB, DZ Bank, and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich. The agreement is for a total volume of EUR305 million, with a term of five years and includes two options to extend the term by one additional year each. The available funds are intended for general corporate financing purposes; they strengthen the company's financial flexibility and establish the necessary conditions for the consistent implementation of its growth and investment strategy. This refinancing completely replaces the previous financing structure and significantly improves the general framework conditions for Heckler & Koch, particularly regarding guarantees and collateral. Furthermore, existing application and approval processes for defined transactions have been noticeably simplified. As a result, the company gains additional operational flexibility while simultaneously enhancing its financial independence. Moreover, the terms and conditions represent a significant improvement compared to the previous syndicated loan agreement. This is expected to have a positive impact on the Group's net interest result. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Ad hoc Heckler & Koch successfully completes refinancing =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: H&K AG Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 78727 Oberndorf am Neckar Germany Phone: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2350 E-mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640 Euronext Ticker: MLHK AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2345396 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2345396 12-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 12, 2026 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)