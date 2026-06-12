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WKN: A11Q13 | ISIN: DE000A11Q133 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ET
Stuttgart
12.06.26 | 17:18
33,000 Euro
+0,92 % +0,300
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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H&K AG Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,10033,30018:13
Dow Jones News
12.06.2026 17:39 Uhr
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H&K AG: Heckler & Koch successfully completes refinancing

DJ H&K AG: Heckler & Koch successfully completes refinancing 

H&K AG 
H&K AG: Heckler & Koch successfully completes refinancing 
12-Jun-2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Heckler & Koch successfully completes refinancing 
 
June 12, 2026 - Oberndorf am Neckar 

Today, H&K AG concluded a new syndicated loan agreement with a banking consortium led by Commerzbank and UniCredit, and 
supported by NordLB, DZ Bank, and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich. The agreement is for a total volume of EUR305 
million, with a term of five years and includes two options to extend the term by one additional year each. 
 
The available funds are intended for general corporate financing purposes; they strengthen the company's financial 
flexibility and establish the necessary conditions for the consistent implementation of its growth and investment 
strategy. 
 
This refinancing completely replaces the previous financing structure and significantly improves the general framework 
conditions for Heckler & Koch, particularly regarding guarantees and collateral. Furthermore, existing application and 
approval processes for defined transactions have been noticeably simplified. As a result, the company gains additional 
operational flexibility while simultaneously enhancing its financial independence. Moreover, the terms and conditions 
represent a significant improvement compared to the previous syndicated loan agreement. This is expected to have a 
positive impact on the Group's net interest result. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Ad hoc Heckler & Koch successfully completes refinancing 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     H&K AG 
         Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 
         78727 Oberndorf am Neckar 
         Germany 
Phone:      07423 79-0 
Fax:       07423 79-2350 
E-mail:     info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com 
Internet:    www.heckler-koch.com 
ISIN:      DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640 
Euronext Ticker: MLHK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2345396 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2345396 12-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2345396&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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