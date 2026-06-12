Medtronic plc: Medtronic completes acquisition of Scientia Vascular, seamlessly integrating access and therapeutic portfolios for neurovascular care

Acquisition delivers simplicity and access, supporting physicians across the full procedural workflow

GALWAY, Ireland, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Scientia Vascular, a privately-held medical device company in Salt Lake City. The acquisition is valued at $550 million, subject to customary adjustments, with potential undisclosed earn-out and milestone payments post-acquisition.

Scientia has developed best-in-class access products that enable simplicity and access for physicians treating complex neurovascular conditions. Scientia's portfolio of guidewires and catheters can be seamlessly integrated with Medtronic's existing suite of neurovascular products, strengthening the company's ability to support physicians across the full procedural workflow.

"Since its founding, Scientia has been driven by a commitment to improving patients' lives and supporting the physicians who care for them," said Rick Randall, CEO of Scientia. "Joining Medtronic is an exciting next step for our team, as their Mission closely aligns with the values that have guided Scientia from the beginning. With Medtronic's global scale, we look forward to bringing this technology to more physicians and reaching more patients around the world."

"The addition of Scientia's access technologies strengthens our ability to simplify complex neurovascular procedures and support physicians with more seamless solutions," said Linnea Burman, senior vice president and president of Medtronic's Neurovascular business, part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "By bringing together highly complementary technologies, we are building a more integrated platform that will help advance the future of neurovascular care and enable physicians to treat more patients with greater efficiency and confidence."

In stroke treatment, every second matters. With each second of restricted blood flow, the brain loses millions of brain cells. Today, stroke is the third leading cause of death and leading cause of disability worldwide.

Unlike vessels in many other parts of the body, cerebral vasculature is highly complex and tortuous, creating significant challenges for physicians attempting to reach the site of an occlusion or aneurysm. Difficult access can delay therapy delivery and impact procedural success.

Scientia's novel access platform is designed to address these challenges by improving navigability through complex anatomy and simplifying neurovascular procedures. By enabling faster and more reliable access, these technologies improve procedural efficiency.

This acquisition reflects Medtronic's continued focus on strategic deals that strengthen its leadership across core businesses. The company remains committed to pursuing high-growth opportunities that complement its portfolio and enhance value for physicians and hospital partners.

Financial Impact

This acquisition is expected to be minimally dilutive to Medtronic adjusted EPS in FY27 and accretive thereafter.

About Scientia Vascular

Scientia is a private company operating in Salt Lake City, with approximately 310 employees. Under founder and chief technology officer John Lippert, the company has developed best-in-class access products that enable simplicity and access for physicians treating complex neurovascular conditions. Scientia's portfolio of guidewires and catheters can be seamlessly integrated with Medtronic's existing suite of neurovascular products, strengthening the company's ability to support physicians across the full procedural workflow.

About the Neurovascular Business at Medtronic

Medtronic helped create the neurovascular market - introducing innovations like liquid embolic, stent retrievers, and flow diverters. Today, with products covering multiple conditions and disease states, we work to eliminate the burden of stroke and other neurovascular diseases globally by transforming care, one breakthrough at a time. Together with our partners, including physicians, hospitals, governments and patients, we're expanding into new disease states and stages of care. Our unwavering focus on better outcomes fuels our drive to deliver life-changing therapies and transform the future of care for patients worldwide. For more information, follow Medtronic Neurovascular on LinkedIn.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Justin Paquette Ingrid Goldberg Public Relations Investor Relations +1-612-271-7935 +1-612-505-2696

SOURCE Medtronic plc