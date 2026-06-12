

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed notably higher on Friday after holding firm throughout the trading session, in line with markets across Europe and elsewhere, amid rising optimism the U.S. and Iran will strike a deal soon.



U.S. President Donald Trump said a 'great settlement' to end the conflict with Iran has been reached, and that a signing ceremony could take place in Europe as early as this weekend, although Tehran said no final deal has been approved and that disputes over frozen funds and Strait of Hormuz security remain unresolved.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 178.37 points or 1.32% at 13,708.02, off the day's high of 13,752.58.



Sika climbed nearly 6%. UBS Group moved up 3.65%, while Geberit, Holcim and Richemont gained 3%-3.2%, and Amrize ended 2.65% up.



Logitech International, Galderma Group, Julius Baer, Partners Group, Sandoz Group, Roche, VAT Group, Straumann Holding, Sonova and Givaudan gained 1.2%-2.2%.



Among the SMI components, only Lindt & Spruengli and Lonza Group ended weak, losing 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.



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