Partners Group / Key word(s): Funds

Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles



12.06.2026 / 21:00 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 12 June 2026 Partners Group is issuing this statement following media interest in unfounded market rumors alleging that the firm is considering additional liquidity restrictions on or freezing its evergreen vehicles. Partners Group has no intention of altering any documented liquidity mechanisms and has no plans to freeze any of its evergreen vehicles, given their portfolios are healthy and they have sufficient liquidity in line with the target allocations. The two evergreen funds in question have achieved returns of approximately 5x since inception and have delivered robust performance in 2025, generating around 15% in realizations with similar expectations for 2026. Both funds' current liquidity positions are further supported by ongoing distributions from their underlying portfolios (c. 15% in 2025 and 8% YTD in 2026) as well as undrawn credit facilities. Both funds continue to invest and remain open for subscriptions. Partners Group also reconfirms its previously communicated financial guidance. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2'000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Shareholder relations contact

Dr. Adrien-Paul Lambillon

Phone: +44 207 575 2590

Email: adrien-paul.lambillon@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Alec Zimmermann

Phone: +41 41 784 69 68

Email: alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com



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