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WKN: 917165 | ISIN: DK0015998017 | Ticker-Symbol: BV3
Stuttgart
12.06.26 | 21:56
24,640 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,60024,76012:39
24,56024,72012.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S24,6400,00 %
NASDAQ INC76,900,00 %
NORDEA BANK ABP16,345-0,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.