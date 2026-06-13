Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Expands Presence in Gujarat with New Delivery Center at GIFT City

MUMBAI, India, LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies [NSE: HEXT], a global provider of IT solutions and services, today opened a new delivery center at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India's premier international financial services hub. The center, inaugurated by Shri Bhupendra Patel, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, will serve Hexaware's global banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) clients across digital solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud transformation, data engineering, and next-gen software services.

Hexaware's established presence in Ahmedabad and Gujarat provides the foundation for this investment. With the GIFT City center, the company is building a technology and innovation hub that serves financial institutions across global markets. The company aims to create approximately 1,000 high-skilled jobs over the next three years, covering software engineering, digital transformation, AI, cloud, data analytics, business operations, and customer experience services.

"The establishment of Hexaware's delivery center at GIFT City is a strong endorsement of Gujarat's position as a globally competitive destination for financial services and technology. This is the kind of high-value investment the state has been building toward, and we are pleased to welcome Hexaware to this ecosystem," said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"GIFT City represents a unique convergence of financial services, technology, and innovation. Our expansion into GIFT City aligns with our strategy of being closer to our customers while leveraging India's exceptional talent ecosystem. We're excited to contribute to the growth of Gujarat's technology landscape and create meaningful career opportunities for skilled professionals," said R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware.

"GIFT City presents a compelling proposition for a company of Hexaware's focus and scale. The financial services landscape, the quality of talent, and the policy framework the state government has put in place made this a clear decision for us," said Vikash Kumar Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Hexaware.

The GIFT City center adds to Hexaware's growing delivery footprint in India, supporting the company's work with BFSI clients across global markets.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

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