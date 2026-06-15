

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meridian Energy Limited (MEZ.AX) reported higher retail sales volumes in May 2026, supported by growth across all customer segments.



Retail sales volumes increased 7.8% from May 2025. Residential sales rose 20.4%, while sales to small and medium businesses increased 6.7%, large businesses 8.3%, agriculture 9.7% and corporate customers 1.2%.



Meridian said total inflows during May were 82% of the historical average. Financial year-to-date inflows were 118% of the historical average, the highest level for the corresponding period since 1998.



National electricity demand in May increased 1.7% from a year earlier.



National hydro storage increased to 125% of the historical average by June 8, from 119% a month earlier.



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