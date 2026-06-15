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WKN: 860180 | ISIN: FR0000121972 | Ticker-Symbol: SND
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 08:04
276,25 Euro
+3,25 % +8,70
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
275,55277,1508:05
0,0000,00008:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 07:46 Uhr
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Schneider Electric and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) announce strategic collaboration to accelerate next-generation AI data centers

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France and TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced a strategic collaboration with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world's largest electronics manufacturer, to help define and scale the next generation of AI data centers.

As AI adoption surges, the demands on digital infrastructure are being fundamentally reshaped. This collaboration brings together Foxconn's unmatched expertise in advanced compute platforms, AI rack integration, and global manufacturing with Schneider Electric's leadership in power systems, cooling, and energy management. Together, the companies aim to deliver integrated, ready-to-deploy solutions that enable customers to build and operate AI infrastructure with greater speed, efficiency, and predictability across regions. Production will begin later this year.

"At the pace AI is evolving, the industry requires a new model for how infrastructure is designed, built, and delivered," said Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn. "By combining Foxconn's strength in AI systems and global manufacturing with Schneider Electric's deep expertise in power and energy, we are creating a path for customers to deploy AI capacity at scale-faster, smarter, and more sustainably."

"AI demand continues to accelerate, and as compute scales to keep pace, the energy behind it becomes a fundamental enabler," said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric. "If we want to scale AI responsibly, these systems must be connected. This is where energy intelligence becomes essential. At Schneider Electric, we are advancing energy tech to build the most efficient and sustainable AI factories by bringing integrated power, cooling, and digital capabilities into AI data centers. Working with Foxconn, we are helping customers build capacity with real speed, resilience, and efficiency, as energy technology partners to an industry that is firmly entering the era of intelligence."

Through this collaboration, Foxconn and Schneider Electric will co-develop next-generation reference architectures for AI data centers. The partnership will also explore innovations in closed-loop energy optimization, modular power and cooling skids, and standardized design frameworks, creating repeatable, high-performance blueprints for AI factories worldwide. By aligning manufacturing excellence with energy intelligence, the two companies are setting the foundation for a new class of AI infrastructure that is scalable by design, efficient by default, and ready to meet the accelerating demands of the AI era.

Schneider Electric and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) announce strategic collaboration to accelerate next-generation AI data centers

Press contact: media.relations@se.com

About Foxconn

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) (TWSE:2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technology solutions provider, ranking 28th in Fortune Global 500. In 2025, revenue totaled TWD8.1 trillion (approx. USD260 billion). The Group's market share in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) exceeds 40% and covers four major product segments: smart consumer electronics; cloud and networking; computing; and components and other. Operating over 240 campuses across 24 countries, Foxconn is one of the world's largest employers with approx. 900,000 employees during peak manufacturing season. We are committed to sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practice model for global enterprises. The Group is guided by its 3+3+3 strategy, actively investing in industries of electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics; in technologies of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation communications; in intelligent platforms of Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV and Smart City. Foxconn is dedicated to becoming a comprehensive, world-class enterprise, with AI as its core driving force. Learn more at www.foxconn.com/en-us

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory.

With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives on Advancing Energy Tech on Schneider Electric Insights.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f2d40e4-8446-46b0-9389-38763613800a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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