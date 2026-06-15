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WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
12.06.26 | 08:00
8,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1508,50008:12
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15

www.bodycote.com

15 June 2026

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that in the week 8 June to 12 June 2026, it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 17 3 / 11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through Barclays Bank plc, as part of the first £40 million tranche of the £80 million share repurchase programme announced on 11 March 2026 (the 'Programme'). All Ordinary Shares were purchase from Barclays Bank plc as an 'on exchange' transaction subject to the rules of the London Stock Exchange.

Dates of purchase:

8 June - 12 June 2026

Total number of ordinary shares purchased:

125,000

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

721.50p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

695.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(pence per share)

710.74p

Since the commencement of this Programme, the Company has purchased 1,546,691 Ordinary Shares in aggregate for cancellation from Barclays Bank plc in accordance with the Programme. Following the above purchases and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 171,215,899 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Barclays as principal on behalf of the Company in connection with the above purchases is detailed in the attachment. Purchases made under Programme will be announced on a weekly basis.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Edward Knight

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

© 2026 PR Newswire
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