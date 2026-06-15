

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 10-day highs of 0.7088 against the U.S. dollar, 113.42 against the yen and 0.9894 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7046, 112.90 and 0.9857, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to a 6-day high of 1.6380 and a 4-day high of 1.2108 from last week's closing quotes of 1.6419 and 1.2079, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.73 against the greenback, 114.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the loonie, 1.62 against the euro and 1.22 against the kiwi.



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