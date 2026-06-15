

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to 10-day highs of 0.5863 against the U.S. dollar and 93.81 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.5834 and 93.47, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.9818 from last week's closing value of 1.9832.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback, 95.00 against the yen and 1.95 against the euro.



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