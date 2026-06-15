

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-month low of 1.6221 against the euro and a 4-day high of 1.3950 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.6184 and 1.3990, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged up to 114.71 from last week's closing value of 114.54.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 1.38 against the greenback and 116.00 against the yen.



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