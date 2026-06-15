Telia Company AB: Telia, KTH and Brookfield agree strategic partnership for sovereign AI in Sweden

Press release

Telia, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Brookfield have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a strategic partnership for the joint development of sovereign AI services and applications in Sweden. The partnership is based on Telia's and Brookfield's previously announced AI collaboration and leverages KTH's position at the center of Sweden's renowned innovation ecosystem. It supports Sweden's and Europe's ambitions for long-term technology leadership, while expanding the partners' possibilities to contribute to broader AI initiatives and industry collaborations.

The partnership aims to build scalable sovereign AI capabilities, including services based on large language models and pioneering KTH software. It is intended to address the rapidly evolving technology needs of Swedish businesses and organizations in sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing and critical infrastructure.

In addition, the partners will explore the development of an AI test bed and activities to create AI ventures, hosted by KTH. These initiatives could provide researchers with greater access to the latest AI technologies, help entrepreneurs and companies bring innovations to market faster, and serve as a platform for attracting further talent, investment and research to Sweden.

In March, Telia and Brookfield announced Sweden's largest sovereign AI initiative, built on Brookfield's stated plans to invest up to SEK 95 billion (approximately $10 billion) in Swedish AI infrastructure. Telia's system integrator, Telia Cygate, is set to operate and deliver sovereign AI services on top of this infrastructure, and will bring its capabilities and expertise to the KTH partnership.

Patrik Hofbauer, Telia Company President and CEO: "Building sovereign tech capabilities is a matter of urgency for Sweden and Europe, and smart partnerships are how we make it happen. Telia's secure and resilient services make us a trusted partner for entire societies; KTH's outstanding research is putting Swedish innovation on the global map; and Brookfield have announced major investments in Sweden's AI infrastructure. Together, we intend to accelerate cutting-edge technologies that enable new value for customers and competitiveness for our region."

Anders Söderholm, President of KTH: "KTH is working across departments, disciplines and research areas to develop the expertise and capabilities required to influence the future of the AI revolution. This makes us an ideal university partner in this transformative technology. Our collaboration with Telia and Brookfield will help create a sovereign AI ecosystem that can strengthen both Sweden and Europe."

Sikander Rashid, Head of AI Infrastructure for Brookfield: "The addition of KTH reinforces the partnership between Brookfield and Telia and marks another important step in supporting Sweden's ambition to become a leader in AI. As demand for AI services continues to grow across Europe, success will depend on a strong ecosystem that brings together infrastructure, connectivity and innovation."

KTH is Sweden's largest technical university and is ranked among the top 100 universities worldwide. The university conducts cutting-edge research in several fields, including AI, and works to translate new scientific findings into practical applications, products and companies through initiatives such as KTH Innovation.

NOTES TO EDITORS

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ABOUT TELIA

Telia Company (STO: TELIA) is a leading telecommunications operator in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Every day, we deliver world-class connectivity and communications services to millions of customers through our sustainable and secure networks - enabling people, businesses and societies to thrive and grow. Our unique position at the center of digitalization shapes our ambition to be a trusted and progressive partner and gives us our purpose: to reinvent better connected living. Find out more at www.teliacompany.com/en.

ABOUT KTH ROYAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1827, KTH Royal Institute of Technology is Sweden's largest and oldest technical university, with approximately 17,000 students and more than 5,000 employees. Based in Stockholm, KTH conducts world-class education and research across engineering, technology, life science, architecture, industrial economics, urban planning, and teacher education.

Ranked among the world's leading technical universities, KTH collaborates closely with industry, public sector organizations, and academic institutions worldwide. The university is engaged in a wide range of research and innovation initiatives, addressing some of society's most pressing challenges, including artificial intelligence, digitalization, climate change, sustainable energy systems, future communications, water and food security, and advanced manufacturing.

Through interdisciplinary research, innovation, and education, KTH contributes to scientific advancement, technological development, and sustainable societal progress in Sweden and globally. For more information, visit www.kth.se.

ABOUT BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles. For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com.