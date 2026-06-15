

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 10-day lows of 185.96 against the euro, 215.38 against the pound and 201.86 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 185.36, 214.83 and 201.00, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 160.23 from an early 4-day high of 159.88.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the euro, 216.00 against the pound, 204.00 against the franc and 161.00 against the greenback.



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