

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 10-day lows of 1.1622 against the euro and 1.3461 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 1.1569 and 1.3407, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to a 10-day low of 0.7928 from Friday's closing value of 0.7972.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.17 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound and 0.77 against the franc.



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