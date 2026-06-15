Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Commences Greenfields Diamond Drilling at Nitra Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce commencement of the 2026 greenfields exploration diamond drilling program at its Nitra Project ("Nitra" or the "Project") in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. The helicopter supported diamond drill program is intended to expand Banyan's exploration pipeline and identify potential satellite deposits in the highly prospective greenfields zones surrounding the AurMac deposit:

Two diamond drills at Nitra focused on advancing and testing drill targets identified through geophysical surveys and surface work. 7500m+ are allocated to testing regional targets, with the treasury to support upsizing with exploration success.

Geophysical surveys and surface work to expand regional datasets with a primary focus on discovery of additional expressions of Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems ("RIRGs").

"We're excited to start up our 2026 greenfields diamond drilling program," said Duncan Mackay, Vice President of Exploration. "Our technical team has leveraged our extensive regional datasets and geophysical coverage to identify highly prospective targets. The 10 targets we have identified in Nitra and the broader AurMac Property carry the exploration signature for RIRGs. We see significant opportunity to potentially add satellite deposits to the exploration pipeline in the area around the AurMac Deposit."

"Greenfields exploration is how we build the next chapter of value at AurMac," said Tara Christie, President and CEO of Banyan. "With a fully funded treasury and over 95% of our district-scale land package untested by drilling, Nitra represents exactly the kind of discovery opportunity that can extend our pipeline well beyond the existing large gold resource."

Figure 1: Project Location Map for Banyan's AurMac and Nitra projects. Banyan has identified 10 highly prospective targets on its broader Nitra and AurMac property, distal to the existing Resource. The figure includes the newly acquired Seattle and Goodman Creek properties.

Regional targets have been identified using new geophysical surveys in combination with soil sampling anomalies, knowledge of placer mining locations and prospecting. Approximately 7500m of diamond drill budget for 2026 is allocated to testing RIRGs potential at these high priority targets. Over 95% of AurMac and Nitra has not been tested by drilling to date; the majority of exploration has been limited to surficial geochemical work and airborne geophysical surveys. The western portion of Nitra (see "Green Fields" target in Figure 1) is approx. 20km south-east of Sitka Gold's RC Gold Project, within the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt which hosts the Brewery Creek deposit, Snowline Gold's Valley Project, Prospector Metals' ML project, the Eagle mine, and the Fort Knox mine.

AurMac Drilling update

Drilling commenced for the 2026 season at the AurMac Project in February and over 28,000 m has been drilled to date on the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Drilling is being complemented by geophysical surveys, ongoing metallurgical work, geotechnical work and environmental surveys, along with engineering studies required for a preliminary economic assessment of the AurMac Project in H2-2026.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

Jul 6 - 7, 2026 The Rule Symposium Boca Raton, FL

Jul 12 - 15, 2026, Invest Yukon Property Tours, Yukon

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The AurMac deposit is comprised of two main deposits, the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. Mineralization is characteristic of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold system, hosted in auriferous cross-cutting sheeted quartz veins and replacement style mineralization hosted in skarn horizons. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 (see news release of May 19, 2026) and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t) (as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on SEDAR+ on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining District, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn Basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the ability to expand the Corporation's exploration pipeline and potential to find a satellite deposit, mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-commences-greenfields-diamond-drilling-at-nitra-project-yukon-1177140