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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 09:55
22,580 Euro
+2,13 % +0,470
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,57022,61012:46
22,58022,59012:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skanska AB: Skanska builds emergency hospital and associated buildings at Karlstad Central Hospital for about SEK 4.4 billion

Skanska continues the development of Karlstad Central Hospital in Sweden and has now signed a contract for the construction of a new emergency building on the hospital grounds. The contract is worth about SEK 4.4 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the second quarter of 2026.

The new emergency building will be a high-tech building of approximately 90,000 square meters that will include a new emergency department with a helicopter landing pad on the roof as well as a new maternity, infectious diseases department and intensive care unit. The building will be seven stories high and has high ambitions regarding robustness and sustainability.

Construction is planned to start this fall with completion in 2033.

For further information please contact:

Olle Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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