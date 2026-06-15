Skanska AB: Skanska builds emergency hospital and associated buildings at Karlstad Central Hospital for about SEK 4.4 billion

Skanska continues the development of Karlstad Central Hospital in Sweden and has now signed a contract for the construction of a new emergency building on the hospital grounds. The contract is worth about SEK 4.4 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the second quarter of 2026.

The new emergency building will be a high-tech building of approximately 90,000 square meters that will include a new emergency department with a helicopter landing pad on the roof as well as a new maternity, infectious diseases department and intensive care unit. The building will be seven stories high and has high ambitions regarding robustness and sustainability.

Construction is planned to start this fall with completion in 2033.

For further information please contact:

Olle Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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