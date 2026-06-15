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WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 10:58
36,080 Euro
+3,53 % +1,230
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,98036,04012:51
36,01036,02012:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
32 Leser
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Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins SEK 350 million mining equipment order in Australia

Sandvik has received a major equipment order from the Australia-based mining contractor Barminco, to be deployed at the Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia. The order is valued at approximately SEK 350 million and was booked in the second quarter of 2026.

The order includes underground loaders, trucks and drill rigs, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and continue through the first quarter of 2027. Sandvik will also provide rock tools and parts and services.

"We are pleased to further strengthen our longstanding partnership with Barminco through this order and look forward to supporting the ramp up of the Bellevue Gold Project with our leading mining solutions," says Mats Eriksson, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.

The Bellevue Gold Project is owned by Bellevue Gold Limited and is one of Australia's highest-grade gold mines.

Stockholm, June 15, 2026

Sandvik AB


For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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